THE COVERT REPORT WITH SUSAN LINDAUER (28 MARCH 2021)

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Much discussion of Biden's first press conference and the plans to the Democrats to take our guns, which is unlikely to be successful given their campaign slogan of the 2020 Campaign: Defund the police! Americans now know their safety is in their own hands and that they cannot count on the police to protect them. The situation is of the greatest urgency, since, as Dave Hodges observed years ago, during the 20th C. there were 19 democides, where governments slaughtered their own people en mass. We cannot allow the USA to become number 20.