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HMF-Special med Åsa Westerberg och Jonas De Geer
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14 views • February 07, 2020
Annie från Stockholmare för ett suveränt Sverige, Åsa Westerberg och Jonas De Geer tacklar problemen med hets mot folkgrupp och konstaterar att yttrandefriheten är på väg att avvecklas i Sverige. Här är ordet fritt!
Det blev ett mycket intressant samtal. Så lyssna och dela vidare!
Dags att alla inser att HMF måste avskaffas!
Det blev ett mycket intressant samtal. Så lyssna och dela vidare!
Dags att alla inser att HMF måste avskaffas!
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