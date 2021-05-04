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Could certain Covid19 vaccines leave people more vulnerable to the AIDS virus? (ДАЛИ ОДРЕДЕНИ КОВИД ВАКЦИНИ МОЖАТ ДА ГИ НАПРАВАТ ЛУЃЕТО ПОВЕЌЕ ПОДЛОЖНИ НА ХИВ?)
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90 views • May 04, 2021
Стравувањата дека КОВИД19 вакцината може да ги направи луѓето повеќе подложни на ХИВ вирусот, е само последната од многуте можни компликации од експерименталната инјекција.
Џефри Џексен објаснува зошто овој тип на имунолошки одговор треба да ги загрижува сите кога станува збор за идните вакцини во борбата против САРС-КоВ-2.
Написот објавен во ScienceMag: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/10/could-certain-covid-19-vaccines-leave-people-more-vulnerable-aids-virus
Линк до студијата Adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccines’ efficacy during a potential revaccination campaign likely to be stifled by antivector response https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/comment/adenovirus-vectored-covid-19-vaccines-efficacy-during-a-potential-revaccination/
Извор: https://www.bitchute.com/video/byccnlDWTLON/?fbclid=IwAR1N9frRMkINZIM4sM4rFEZfG5GTLKnfy5MvG7LRRST5CanQ-M_bUZVw7ec
Џефри Џексен објаснува зошто овој тип на имунолошки одговор треба да ги загрижува сите кога станува збор за идните вакцини во борбата против САРС-КоВ-2.
Написот објавен во ScienceMag: https://www.sciencemag.org/news/2020/10/could-certain-covid-19-vaccines-leave-people-more-vulnerable-aids-virus
Линк до студијата Adenovirus-vectored Covid-19 vaccines’ efficacy during a potential revaccination campaign likely to be stifled by antivector response https://www.clinicaltrialsarena.com/comment/adenovirus-vectored-covid-19-vaccines-efficacy-during-a-potential-revaccination/
Извор: https://www.bitchute.com/video/byccnlDWTLON/?fbclid=IwAR1N9frRMkINZIM4sM4rFEZfG5GTLKnfy5MvG7LRRST5CanQ-M_bUZVw7ec
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