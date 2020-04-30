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Have you ever missed work because of a disease you didn't have?
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22 views • April 30, 2020
Perhaps you have missed work because you had the Flu or a cold or strep throat or for a dental procedure or to care for a sick family member? But, have you ever missed work because of fear of getting sick?
The only people missing work because of Corona Virus are those who are ill with Corona Virus. Everyone else missing work is simply part of a long term government program to eat away at our freedoms.
The only people missing work because of Corona Virus are those who are ill with Corona Virus. Everyone else missing work is simply part of a long term government program to eat away at our freedoms.
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