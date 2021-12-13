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David Icke's SPEECH At The Birmingham Freedom Rally | November 2021
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151 views • December 13, 2021
MIRRORED from : Inspired
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zov23Nwr_lk&;ab_channel=Inspired
David Icke delivers a phenomenal speech at the Birmingham Freedom Rally on 11/21/21 calling on all of humanity to be lions, to stand strong & tall and bring this evil cult down once and for all.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zov23Nwr_lk&;ab_channel=Inspired
David Icke delivers a phenomenal speech at the Birmingham Freedom Rally on 11/21/21 calling on all of humanity to be lions, to stand strong & tall and bring this evil cult down once and for all.
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