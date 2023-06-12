Create New Account
Sig Sauer P322 ROMEOZero Elite Package
AmbGun
Published Yesterday |
Sig Sauer P322 ROMEOZero Elite:Ambi safety and slide stop/release

Reversible mag release

RomeoZero red dot..."Gain of Function Collusion" optic?

Optics package or Buy base P322 and your own optic?

Grip Ratio not optimal for point shooting

Malfunctions and Most Reliable ammo

vs KelTec P17


Pistol Rounds per Size and Weight Spreadsheet

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/pistol-size-weight


9mm vs 22LR for Self Defense

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/9mmvs22lr


MantisX

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/mantisx10-elite


Gain of Function Colusion

https://www.ambgun.com/verboten/gain-of-function


AmbGun's Sig Sauer Pistol page

https://www.ambgun.com/ambidextral-pistol/sig


Chapters

0:00 P322 Features

0:18 ROMEOZero Dot

0:39 Role

0:54 Weight

1:13 Construction

1:30 Filler Plate

1:52 Which P322

2:10 Accessory Rail

2:24 Grippy

3:05 Reliability

4:06 Mag Release

4:35 EDC Preference

5:10 Loading Mags

5:46 Conclusion

