Joe Oltmann Untamed| Hosts Tommy & Patrick Hogarty| Trojan Horse, Liberalism, Fun Friday| 10.24.25

Buckle up for an explosive Fun Friday edition of Joe Oltmann Untamed, powered by the unstoppable duo Tommy and Patrick! This week, they ignite the airwaves with a bold take on Donald Trump—could he be a cunning Trojan Horse reshaping the political battlefield? Get ready for a raw, no-holds-barred dive that’ll spark fierce debate and keep you on the edge of your seat.

Next, the spotlight swings to New York’s buzzing streets, where Mamdani’s latest play has tongues wagging. Tommy and Patrick tear into its gripping themes and cultural edge, unpacking why this show demands your attention and how it mirrors today’s wild societal shifts. Expect razor-sharp analysis, quick-witted jabs, and jaw-dropping takes as they blend art, politics, and more into a thrilling mix.

Wrapping up this Fun Friday thrill ride, Tommy and Patrick put liberalism under the microscope, delivering a hilarious takedown of its quirks and contradictions that’ll have you laughing out loud. With their signature wit, they unpack the absurdity of its narrative twists, turning serious debates into side-splitting moments that showcase the Untamed crew at their comedic best—tune in for laughs you won’t forget! Then, they pivot to the viral Trump AI video exploding online, exploring whether it’s a clever parody, a political game-changer, or a glimpse into digital culture’s future, rounding out an electrifying finale with sharp insights and bold takes.

