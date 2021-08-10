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Best Dental Tartar and Plaque Remover, PRODUCT REVIEW #amazon
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88 views • August 10, 2021
PRODUCT REVIEW: Best Dental Tartar and Plaque Remover.
🛒 Amazon Link USA🇺🇸. : https://amzn.to/3Ava0ai
Also get Tablets that can show you the Plaque to make it super easy to identify and clean 🛒 Amazon Link USA🇺🇸. : https://amzn.to/3s7x8sv
Safe & Premium Materials: Made of stainless steel and food-grade silicone, the plaque remover is much safer than other dental cleaning tools of the same type. You can feel more at ease and clean more efficiently.
Adjustable Modes & High Frequency Soft, normal, and strong vibration modes are available. Three adjustable modes effectively remove calculus, tartar, and tooth stains.
The new matte pointed and flat heads, as well as the high frequency vibration, make it more effective at cleaning your teeth.
USB Charging & Portability: The dental calculus remover comes with a USB charging cable for easy charging at any time. To charge, please use a 5V-1A adapter, and the battery capacity is 300mAh.
With its appealing color and convenient size, this lightweight tartar remover is an excellent dental care product for you and your loved ones.
Waterproof and illuminative: IPX6 grade waterproof, can be washed directly with water, safe and convenient (Note: the body should not be submerged in water). Work lights and dental mirrors make it easier to find and remove dirt from your teeth.
Saving Time & Money: There is no need for floss, a water flosser, or mouthwash. You can clean your teeth at home whenever you want! Our teeth cleaning tools assist in removing dental teeth stains from even the most difficult-to-reach areas, allowing you to keep your teeth and gums healthy.
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TOOLS & RESOURCES I USE:
►Web Hosting (Bluehost). : https://lin-k.me/RD2hL
►Design & Graphics (Canva) : https://partner.canva.com/JrzDEr
►GetResponse : https://lin-k.me/eJeHZ
►5 tools for all your SEO needs :https://lin-k.me/GMangools
►Best Chatbot for Website 14-Day Free Trial : https://surveysparrow.grsm.io/alexwen4796
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As always, Thanks for watching, like comment and don't forget to subscribe and I will see you on the next video.
Take Care
🛒 Amazon Link USA🇺🇸. : https://amzn.to/3Ava0ai
Also get Tablets that can show you the Plaque to make it super easy to identify and clean 🛒 Amazon Link USA🇺🇸. : https://amzn.to/3s7x8sv
Safe & Premium Materials: Made of stainless steel and food-grade silicone, the plaque remover is much safer than other dental cleaning tools of the same type. You can feel more at ease and clean more efficiently.
Adjustable Modes & High Frequency Soft, normal, and strong vibration modes are available. Three adjustable modes effectively remove calculus, tartar, and tooth stains.
The new matte pointed and flat heads, as well as the high frequency vibration, make it more effective at cleaning your teeth.
USB Charging & Portability: The dental calculus remover comes with a USB charging cable for easy charging at any time. To charge, please use a 5V-1A adapter, and the battery capacity is 300mAh.
With its appealing color and convenient size, this lightweight tartar remover is an excellent dental care product for you and your loved ones.
Waterproof and illuminative: IPX6 grade waterproof, can be washed directly with water, safe and convenient (Note: the body should not be submerged in water). Work lights and dental mirrors make it easier to find and remove dirt from your teeth.
Saving Time & Money: There is no need for floss, a water flosser, or mouthwash. You can clean your teeth at home whenever you want! Our teeth cleaning tools assist in removing dental teeth stains from even the most difficult-to-reach areas, allowing you to keep your teeth and gums healthy.
⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
TOOLS & RESOURCES I USE:
►Web Hosting (Bluehost). : https://lin-k.me/RD2hL
►Design & Graphics (Canva) : https://partner.canva.com/JrzDEr
►GetResponse : https://lin-k.me/eJeHZ
►5 tools for all your SEO needs :https://lin-k.me/GMangools
►Best Chatbot for Website 14-Day Free Trial : https://surveysparrow.grsm.io/alexwen4796
⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑⭑
As always, Thanks for watching, like comment and don't forget to subscribe and I will see you on the next video.
Take Care
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