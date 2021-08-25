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Michelle Fields, Corey Lewandowski and Donald Trump | True News
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83 views • August 25, 2021
MP3: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com/#/3245/michelle-fields-corey-lewandowski-and-donald-trump-true-news
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3245-michelle-fields-corey-lewandowski-and-donald-trump-true-news
Michelle Fields’ accusations of battery against Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski made news weeks ago - but were quickly forgotten once video footage emerged. On Tuesday, battery charges were brought against Lewandowski related the incident - which has led to an incredibly heated discussion on the situation across the political spectrum.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/michelle-fields
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Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/stefan-molyneux/fdr-3245-michelle-fields-corey-lewandowski-and-donald-trump-true-news
Michelle Fields’ accusations of battery against Donald Trump's campaign manager Corey Lewandowski made news weeks ago - but were quickly forgotten once video footage emerged. On Tuesday, battery charges were brought against Lewandowski related the incident - which has led to an incredibly heated discussion on the situation across the political spectrum.
Sources: http://www.fdrurl.com/michelle-fields
Freedomain Radio is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by signing up for a monthly subscription or making a one time donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
Get more from Stefan Molyneux and Freedomain Radio including books, podcasts and other info at: http://www.freedomainradio.com
Amazon Affiliate Links
US: http://www.fdrurl.com/Amazon
Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
UK: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonUK
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