Abe Was Very Clear Eyed About the Threats of North Korea and China to Japan and Has Made Efforts To Address Them

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https://gnews.org/post/pqsj526d
07/08/2022 Jack Keane: Abe was also very clear eyed about foreign policy and the threats to Japan, and that was North Korea and China. As a result of that, he developed a very close relationship with President Trump and saw the United States as the indispensable leader to assist in providing stability and security for the region. And he felt the Constitution needed upgrading to face the realities and threats that the Japanese people were undertaking