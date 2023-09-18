Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
GRACE VERSUS LAW-DEREK PRINCE
channel image
I APPOINT YOU A KINGDOM
61 Subscribers
6 views
Published 16 hours ago

Grace Vs Law-Derek Prince

The Lord allows His people to reach a place of utter helplessness and total reliance. But, when our prayer is based on this realization, the Lord's compassion prevails.DEREK PRINCE MINISTRIES

Bible Teaching Resources: https://www.derekprince.com

This teaching includes a free sermon outline to download for personal use, message

preparation or Bible study discussion.

OUTLINE OF SERMON-PDF

https://assets-global.website-files.com/5f6406a0f4666a9c79d0742e/60dd4752e72440400e8a3b0e_Seven_Steps_to_Revival1_SS1ol.pdf

TRANSCRIPT-PDF

https://drive.google.com/file/d/1omjEnm7w1t2AaXyEgRQ0__x3ttO5X21j/view










Keywords
jesussalvationfaiththe holy biblerepentancejustificationthe holy spiritsanctificationconsecrationtrue christianitythe kingdom of godsacred scriptures

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket