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Australian X-Factor Winner Altiyan Childs of 2010 - Exposes Freemasonry
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104 views • October 19, 2021
We are in a war; a war between good and evil, between God, and Lucifer. We must choose between good and evil. All the big important people have been bought, compromised, sworn to Lucifer through a secret society, Freemasonry, which is actually Satan worship. They have sworn to destroy most of mankind in a bloodbath, which is a blood sacrifice to their god, Lucifer.
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: TruthVideos1984 - Channel.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthvideos1984/
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𝘚𝘰𝘶𝘳𝘤𝘦 :
Credit & Appreciation To: TruthVideos1984 - Channel.
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/truthvideos1984/
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