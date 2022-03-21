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****MUST HEAR****TRUTH ABOUT REAL PROPHETESS****
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22 views • March 21, 2022
Their are some true real prophetess out there. They are not these materialistic, worldly, selfish, fashion show, fleshly, carnal minded, for show and want to be seen or heard women. They are holy, modest, spiritual minded, praying and fasting women that are guided by the True Holy spirit when to speak and when to be quiet. We need true real holy modest dressing women of the Most High during this time, that is not caught up with worldly matters but caught up spiritually with The Most High Ahayah and Yashaya. Blessings:))) Acts 2:38.
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