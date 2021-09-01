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AxeTruth 08/31 Chopping Block – Resident Joke Biden: Mission Accomplished.
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10 views • September 01, 2021
Joe Biden gives address the nation today , says he claims it was extraordinary success evacuation of our military from Afghanistan , and he didn't take any questions from the press afterwards...
1. White Rapper spitting rap about these gov dependents leaching off unemployment
2. The Devil is over playing his hand, he is being exposed in all entities Government, Entertainment, sports, and the media
3. The Weather channel caught again faking the weather with their reporter in standing in this windstorm
4. the Lunatic Demonic left reveals themselves ,her we have an white alphabet soup claim the 12 soldiers who died , was doing their job & they knew the risk
5. Vernon Jones supports statewide county audit of the 2020 election & we must get rid of dominion voting machines
6. Demonic White Liberal Slut says you are NOT BLESSED just privileged
7. Project Veritas Gabriel Gip public teacher at Iderkum High , has Antifa flag in class room & on video talking about how they are indoctrinating kids with far leftist marxist ideology
8. Vaxxed female with busted blood vessels all over her body & in her mouth
9. Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-calls-black-adviser-boy
10. Biden called the evacuation from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success & Resident Biden takes no question walks off like coward
11. Fallen Marines Mom speaks out This is gut wrenching and this administration has SO much blood on their hands for abandoning our American citizens.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
1. White Rapper spitting rap about these gov dependents leaching off unemployment
2. The Devil is over playing his hand, he is being exposed in all entities Government, Entertainment, sports, and the media
3. The Weather channel caught again faking the weather with their reporter in standing in this windstorm
4. the Lunatic Demonic left reveals themselves ,her we have an white alphabet soup claim the 12 soldiers who died , was doing their job & they knew the risk
5. Vernon Jones supports statewide county audit of the 2020 election & we must get rid of dominion voting machines
6. Demonic White Liberal Slut says you are NOT BLESSED just privileged
7. Project Veritas Gabriel Gip public teacher at Iderkum High , has Antifa flag in class room & on video talking about how they are indoctrinating kids with far leftist marxist ideology
8. Vaxxed female with busted blood vessels all over her body & in her mouth
9. Biden calls Black adviser 'boy' during FEMA briefing
https://www.foxnews.com/politics/biden-calls-black-adviser-boy
10. Biden called the evacuation from Afghanistan an “extraordinary success & Resident Biden takes no question walks off like coward
11. Fallen Marines Mom speaks out This is gut wrenching and this administration has SO much blood on their hands for abandoning our American citizens.
Visit my website at https://AxeTruth.com for all my links including the platforms that I stream live from. Join my mailing list to be notified about when I go live.
Thank you for your support!
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