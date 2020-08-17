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Shadow Gate - Millie Weaver Infowars
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16 views • August 17, 2020
Banned on YouTube and elsewhere the story of how the deep state uses mind control and artificial intelligence on you the public. Millie was kidnapped and her children threatened over this film.
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BREAKING ARTICLE: Millie Weaver wasn’t arrested; she was ABDUCTED by the deep state and is being held for possible interrogation – Natural News
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/08/15/breaking-millie-weaver-wasnt-arrested-she-was-abducted-by-the-deep-state-and-is-being-held-for-possible-interrogation-natural-news/
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BREAKING ARTICLE: Millie Weaver wasn’t arrested; she was ABDUCTED by the deep state and is being held for possible interrogation – Natural News
http://missourifreepress.com/2020/08/15/breaking-millie-weaver-wasnt-arrested-she-was-abducted-by-the-deep-state-and-is-being-held-for-possible-interrogation-natural-news/
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