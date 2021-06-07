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Totally Dissolved: The Lee Resolution and Independence
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June 7, 1776: Following instructions from Virginia's Fifth Revolutionary Convention, Richard Henry Lee introduced a resolution in the Second Continental Congress to declare independence, along with a call to form foreign alliances, and a “plan for confederation.” As Mercy Otis Warren described it, “Their transactions might have been legally styled treasonable, but loyalty had lost its influence, and power its terrors.”
Path to Liberty: June 7, 2021
Path to Liberty: June 7, 2021
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