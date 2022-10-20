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Shalom Pillars,
Your life was never designed by God to go from one defeat to another. God's plan for your life is to go from glory to glory. I received this word from the Lord - your cycle of defeat is broken! Be encouraged and get ready for good things to start coming your way. Praise the Lord!
Thank you for supporting my ministry. Your donations make it possible for me to continue doing what God's called me to do....helping people stuck in life become unstuck.
To make a donation by PayPal click here: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&hosted_button_id=MMGEJ4TU2YTJG&source=url
To make a donation by Cash App click here: http://cash.app/$SmashingPillarsIntl
Visit my website and subscribe for updates here: https://www.smashingpillarsinternational.org
Thank you for your support and prayers! You are much appreciated!
Best, Samuel
Smashing Pillars International - Founder and President