Your Cycle Of Defeat Is Broken
Smashing Pillars International
Shalom Pillars,

Your life was never designed by God to go from one defeat to another. God's plan for your life is to go from glory to glory. I received this word from the Lord - your cycle of defeat is broken! Be encouraged and get ready for good things to start coming your way. Praise the Lord!

Best, Samuel 

Smashing Pillars International - Founder and President

