ALBERTA DECLARATION OF INDEPENDENCE and SOVEREIGNTY DRAFT

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http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2020/03/declaration-alberta.html
CONSTITUTION OF THE SOVEREIGN REPUBLIC OF ALBERTA DRAFT
This is a Draft and is updated numerous times a day - Please join in and help participate on this amazing Document -- We run Zooms WE THE PEOPLE CONSTITUTION CONVENTIONS from COAST TO COAST Time: 2 PM and 7:00 PM AB Time 7 days a week Join the Meeting Zoom Meeting https://zoom.us/j/7926352550 open to everyone -
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Link to Draft - http://historylessonsdeleted.blogspot.com/2020/03/constitution-of-sovereign-state-of_8.html