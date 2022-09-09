China National Railway Group Reports Huge Loss of $11.6 Billion

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ipabce6
09/04/2022 Due to the outbreak of the pandemic, China National Railway Group has $11.6 billion. It had a big impact on railroad transportation business, passenger transportation and diversified operation. Meanwhile, the three major airlines (Air China, China Eastern Airlines and China Southern Airlines) all hit record highs. The losses of China Railway Group exceeded the total losses of the three major airlines