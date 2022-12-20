JACK DORSEY FACING PRISON TIME? - 5 Years For Perjury - Twitter Files Cause MASSIVE Shakeup!

BUY GOLD & SILVER HERE:https://kirkelliottphd.com/wam/





Josh Sigurdson reports on the news that Jack Dorsey technically speaking could face a minimum of 5 years in prison for perjury due to lying to congress about the shadow banning that goes on at Twitter.

With the Twitter Files going public with regular updates, Jack Dorsey who claimed in front of congress that Twitter never shadow banned or censored conservatives or independent voices outside of the establishment is now facing a minimum of 5 years in prison. However, many would note that there is a good chance he has been a patsy under blackmail for many years and had no actual awareness of what was happening at Twitter. One could say that he was solely a figurehead.





Stay tuned for more from WAM!





