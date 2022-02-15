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Trump will not come back into office as long as the truther movement is corrupted
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139 views • February 15, 2022
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Cyrus A. Parsa, is the Founder and CEO of The AI Organization, where he is also Director of Creative Analysis & Defensive Innovations. He has researched and investigated more than 1,000 AI, Robotics, 5G, Cybernetic and Big Tech companies. Cyrus has a B.S in International Security, Master’s degree in Homeland Security, and lived with Buddhist-Taoist fighting monks in the mountains of China studying internal Wudang arts and meditation. He is an expert in AI, Quantum, 5G, Security, U.S-China-Iran affairs and the author of several books.
In Spring of 2019, and early 2020, Cyrus predicted, detected and warned accurately in numerous way’s that the world’s people were in impending danger from a Disease or Bio-Weapon (Coronavirus) from China CCP that would lead to conflicts, AI enslavement, famines, misuse of bio-tech, civil wars, deaths, and world wars. Cyrus provided solutions as remedy.
https://theaiorganization.com/cyrus-a-parsa/
Cyrus A. Parsa, is the Founder and CEO of The AI Organization, where he is also Director of Creative Analysis & Defensive Innovations. He has researched and investigated more than 1,000 AI, Robotics, 5G, Cybernetic and Big Tech companies. Cyrus has a B.S in International Security, Master’s degree in Homeland Security, and lived with Buddhist-Taoist fighting monks in the mountains of China studying internal Wudang arts and meditation. He is an expert in AI, Quantum, 5G, Security, U.S-China-Iran affairs and the author of several books.
In Spring of 2019, and early 2020, Cyrus predicted, detected and warned accurately in numerous way’s that the world’s people were in impending danger from a Disease or Bio-Weapon (Coronavirus) from China CCP that would lead to conflicts, AI enslavement, famines, misuse of bio-tech, civil wars, deaths, and world wars. Cyrus provided solutions as remedy.
https://theaiorganization.com/cyrus-a-parsa/
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