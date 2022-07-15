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There Is Need Of Only One Thing
cmcsmen
cmcsmen
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87 views • July 15, 2022

The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.

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We know about Jesus, but do we know Jesus.

Silence in the presence of God is not a waste of our time. In fact, it is the most profitable time we can spend in life.

As men, we beat ourselves up when we try to do things on our own without Jesus.


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CMCSMen videos would not be possible without you, as always we remain passionately dedicated to our mission of fostering Catholic men in Chicagoland to grow in holiness and to make Jesus Christ the center of their lives. Together, we’re helping create a better world, with more practical way of evangelizing Catholic men young and old, and their families, of helping them to understand what the culture often rejects – how men and women should relate to one another in complementary ways and how important husbands and fathers are to children.


▶️ Every dollar you spend at the Charity Mobile goes toward helping us achieve our mission of fostering 'Living the Goodness of a Catholic Man': https://charitymobile.com/cmcsindex.php

▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: https://archive.benchmarkemail.com/catholic-men-chicago-southland

▶️ View Our Videos On Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/cmcsmen

▶️ Visit Our Webpage https://9f652b1b8e.benchmarkpages.com/cmcsmen

▶️ Read Our Tumblr Blog https://cmcsmen.tumblr.com


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The CMCS Mission: Catholic Men Chicago Southland fosters local Catholic Men in personal holiness, to make Jesus Christ the center of our daily lives.

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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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