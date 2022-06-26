With so many moving parts in the globalist elites' agenda, it's often hard to draw proper connections between the various components. Dr. Carrie Madej has been studying many of them and came on The JD Rucker Show to reveal how they're all part of the evil plan. June 20, 2022.

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Dr. Carrie Madej Connects the Metaverse, Covid Jabs, and the Depopulation Agenda

Dr Carrie Madej, the Metaverse, Covid Jabs the Depopulation Agenda, The JD Rucker Show, June 20 2022



