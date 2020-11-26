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MY MOOD - Guitar Music, Instrumental Music, Study Music, Background Music, Instrumental Guitar
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191 views • November 26, 2020
We made this Instrumental Music, My Mood, to help you relax as you listen to the Instrumental Guitar, for use as Background Music, and Study Music.
This song is original music written and performed by some of the best songwriters and studio musicians.
Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your support.
Please Like, Subscribe and Comment. Let me know what other kinds of music you would like to hear.
Contact Information
[email protected]
[email protected]
Title: My Mood
Songwriter: Chris Myers, BMI
Publisher: Chris Myers Publishing, BMI
How to support us:
1. Keep watching our videos (Most Important)
2. Like, comment, subscribe and share your favorite videos
3. If you would like to do more, please click here: https://paypal.me/MuseMusicSpace
#smoothjazz
#guitarjazz
#relax
#focus
#study
#contemporaryjazz
This song is original music written and performed by some of the best songwriters and studio musicians.
Thanks for tuning in. We appreciate your support.
Please Like, Subscribe and Comment. Let me know what other kinds of music you would like to hear.
Contact Information
[email protected]
[email protected]
Title: My Mood
Songwriter: Chris Myers, BMI
Publisher: Chris Myers Publishing, BMI
How to support us:
1. Keep watching our videos (Most Important)
2. Like, comment, subscribe and share your favorite videos
3. If you would like to do more, please click here: https://paypal.me/MuseMusicSpace
#smoothjazz
#guitarjazz
#relax
#focus
#study
#contemporaryjazz
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