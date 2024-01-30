Create New Account
"NO AID, NO NOTHING We are now going to BLOCK AID TRUCKS" says Israeli Occupation Soldier in GAZA to Israeli Minister of Defense Gallant
Published 21 hours ago

An Israeli occupation soldier in Gaza told Israeli Minister of Defense Yoav Gallant during his visit to a reservists military base near Gaza encouraged the minister to occupy the strip, saying "don't be afraid of occupation."

- "No aid, no nothing. We are now going to block the aid trucks." 

israelpalestinegazalebanonwest bank

