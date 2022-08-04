Genetically engineered COVID virus was deliberately leaked from the lab China expert Steven Mosher

John-Henry Westen Show





Steven Mosher, expert on Chinese affairs and author of the new book The Politically Incorrect Guide to Pandemics, shares how Communist China purposely tricked the US and other nations into tanking their economies and chasing after the chimera of "zero COVID."





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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1enuhz-genetically-engineered-covid-virus-was-deliberately-leaked-from-the-lab-chi.html



