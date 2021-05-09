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DO YOU REMEMBER WHEN THIS ORANGE BA$TARD SAID HE WOULD TELL YOU WHO KNOCKED DOWN THE TOWERS ?
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364 views • May 09, 2021
“Oh, shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile (Trump) with a grin.. You knew damn well I was a snake before you brought me in”
FULL POEM: On her way to work one morning
Down the path alongside the lake
A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake
His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew
“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I'll take care of you”
“Take me in, oh tender woman (come on in)
Take me in, for heaven’s sake (come on in)
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in tender woman,” sighed the snake
She wrapped him up all cozy in a curvature of silk
And then laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk
Now she hurried home from work that night as soon as she arrived
She found that pretty snake she'd taking in had been revived
Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried
“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”
Now she stroked his pretty skin again and then kissed and held him tight
But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite (oh...)
“I saved you,” cried that woman
“And you’ve bit me even, why?
And you know your bite is poisonous
And now I’m gonna die”
“Oh, shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
You knew damn well I was a snake before you brought me in”
FULL POEM: On her way to work one morning
Down the path alongside the lake
A tender-hearted woman saw a poor half-frozen snake
His pretty colored skin had been all frosted with the dew
“Oh well,” she cried, “I’ll take you in and I'll take care of you”
“Take me in, oh tender woman (come on in)
Take me in, for heaven’s sake (come on in)
Take me in, for heaven’s sake
Take me in tender woman,” sighed the snake
She wrapped him up all cozy in a curvature of silk
And then laid him by the fireside with some honey and some milk
Now she hurried home from work that night as soon as she arrived
She found that pretty snake she'd taking in had been revived
Now she clutched him to her bosom, “You’re so beautiful,” she cried
“But if I hadn’t brought you in by now you might have died”
Now she stroked his pretty skin again and then kissed and held him tight
But instead of saying thanks, that snake gave her a vicious bite (oh...)
“I saved you,” cried that woman
“And you’ve bit me even, why?
And you know your bite is poisonous
And now I’m gonna die”
“Oh, shut up, silly woman,” said the reptile with a grin
You knew damn well I was a snake before you brought me in”
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