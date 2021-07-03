Modern health miracles-who is showing results healing autism & other childhood disabilities?-Sargent Goodchild Jr-Owner Founder Active Healing

Families with troubled kids learn to their frustration that most doctors just want to prescribe a psych med. Reluctant to drug their children, persistent parents seek out innovative therapists with proven records at helping kids suffering a wide range of learning and other disabilities. Sargent Goodchild suffered himself as a child, and out of personal experience developed a therapy sweeping the nation.



Mr. Goodchild has worked with children with various challenges for 15 years and is particularly focused on children of all abilities on the autism spectrum or with Reactive Attachment Disorder. He uses functional movement and reflex integration to create neurological integrity at the foundational brain stages that are too often overlooked by traditional interventions. Our nervous system is largely structured around the milestones we achieve in the first year of life. Sargent teaches parents how the developmental process can be leveraged to restore health and function to the child with learning disabilities, autism, RAD, dyslexia, cerebral palsy, etc.