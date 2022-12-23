Spikes In Excess Deaths Post Covid-19

What big pharma and the mainstream media are still trying to hide from us. Clayton & Natali Morris do a great job (as usual) in producing the receipts on this issue.

The following is part of a Brighteon post that points out how even one of the 'leaders' we were expected to listen to has finally 'seen the light'.

'Leading off the news today is the bombshell admission of Dr. Kerryn Phelps, former head of the AMA (Australia) who is now going public with the truth about devastating vaccine injuries.

"She testified that her wife, Jackie Stricker-Phelps "suffered a severe neurological reaction to her first Pfizer vaccine within minutes," and continues to suffer ongoing neurological symptoms, musculoskeletal inflammation and fatigue. Phelps also was diagnosed with vaccine injuries, including intermittent fevers and cardiovascular issues, following her second Pfizer dose in July 2021."

"Phelps joins a growing number of high-profile physicians worldwide, including British cardiologist Dr. Aseem Malhotra and oncologist Dr. Angus Dalgleish, who have turned against the vaccines after publicly supporting them, according to former New York Times reporter Alex Berenson."

Now, after the mRNA jabs have destroyed the immune systems of tens of millions of Americans, flu season sickness is back with a vengeance. Many hospitals are overflowing with sick patients, and children's over-the-counter medicines (like Tylenol and cough syrups) are in such high demand that the supply chain has broken down.'

