The Great Privacy Awakening

This is not a drill, but a dire call to action. Your privacy is worth rebelling over. Corporations and governments are greedily stripping away our digital privacy. It's not just about data; it's about power, control, and our fundamental rights. It's time to say 'No More' to data breaches, surveillance, and the casual trading of our personal lives. Stand with us, make noise, and fight for a future where privacy isn't a luxury – it's a right. The digital privacy revolution starts now – are you in?





For privacy tips and resources check out NBTV

https://www.youtube.com/@NaomiBrockwellTV

.





A great book about improving your digital privacy is "Extreme Privacy: What It Takes to Disappear" by Michael Bazzell.





This is an extended version of the speech at the end of this video.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4xjTHFyT8C0





Animation: Atomikgrowth.com

...

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NvyqPec7G-c