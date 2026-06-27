Biological Data Centers The future of Computing

What are the massive AI data centers being built across America actually designed to do — and why does no one seem to be asking? In this information-dense Part 2 discussion on SGT Report, Hope and Tivon walk through their research into the infrastructure behind AI data centers, explaining how they differ from conventional data storage facilities and what capabilities they introduce at population scale.

From “What are the Data Centers Really For” Search by title on Hopegirlblog.com

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