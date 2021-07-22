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Improving CDC Data Practices
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30 views • July 22, 2021
Video on new preprint "Improving CDC Data Practices"
John F. McGowan, Ph.D., Tam Hunt, Josh Mitteldorf. Improving CDC Data Practices Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19. Authorea. July 19, 2021.
DOI: 10.22541/au.162671168.86830026/v1
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19/
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John F. McGowan, Ph.D., Tam Hunt, Josh Mitteldorf. Improving CDC Data Practices Recommendations for Improving the United States Centers for Disease Control (CDC) Data Practices for Pneumonia, Influenza, and COVID-19. Authorea. July 19, 2021.
DOI: 10.22541/au.162671168.86830026/v1
http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/article-improving-cdc-data-practices-recommendations-for-improving-the-united-states-centers-for-disease-control-cdc-data-practices-for-pneumonia-influenza-and-covid-19/
About Us:
Main Web Site: https://mathematical-software.com/
Censored Search: https://censored-search.com/
A search engine for censored Internet content. Find the answers to your problems censored by advertisers and other powerful interests!
Subscribe to our free Weekly Newsletter for articles and videos on practical mathematics, Internet Censorship, ways to fight back against censorship, and other topics by sending an email to: subscribe [at] mathematical-software.com
Avoid Internet Censorship by Subscribing to Our RSS News Feed: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/feed/
Legal Disclaimers: http://wordpress.jmcgowan.com/wp/legal/
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PATREON: https://www.patreon.com/mathsoft
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Archive (Video): https://archive.org/details/@mathsoft
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