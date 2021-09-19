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Kwan Yin, Empowered Women, & Bodhisattvas of 5th Dimension Earth - Von Galt
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13 views • September 19, 2021
Today, Laura Hosford of "Get Your Goddess Grove On" podcast on Transformation Radio Network interviews Buddhist author, Von Galt on the return of the divine feminine as we move further into the 5th dimension. Ladies are important role models for everyone on Earth as we are needed to help build the 5th dimension. Von shares her life work following the ascension and awakening of humanity into the parallel 5th dimension reality that the Earth is shifting further into. Plus, we learn about how the legendary female Buddha, Kwan Yin became the "Bodhisattva of Compassion", and how we can be empowered by her triumphs she overcame in her life.
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Please visit Laura's library of enlightening interviews on the links below:
laurahosford.com
lightleadersretreats.com
facebook.com/Lightleadersacademy
www.youtube.com/channel/UCzJ992OB_XmQ...
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/in/laurahosford
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Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
Please hit SUBSCRIBE for notifications of new videos. Many abundant blessings to you for watching, liking, commenting, and sharing! :-)
Please visit Laura's library of enlightening interviews on the links below:
laurahosford.com
lightleadersretreats.com
facebook.com/Lightleadersacademy
www.youtube.com/channel/UCzJ992OB_XmQ...
[email protected]
www.linkedin.com/in/laurahosford
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Below are links to Von Galt's material:
Von's Author Page:
https://amzn.to/2YSTS0A
Merkaba Chakras:
https://merkabachakras.com/
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