© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Dinosaurs: Science or Science Fiction?
Follow
1
Share
Report
285 views • February 13, 2022
In 2014 when I published my popular article and video "Dinosaurs Never Existed," it was very difficult to find any good information on the subject, but two sources I found and referenced were David Wozney's article "Dinosaurs: Science or Science Fiction?" and Robbin Koeffed's article "The Dinosaurs Never Existed." Now in 2022 it is no easier to find good information on this subject and even those two sources have been all but scrubbed from the internet. Robbin Koeffed's article and his entire GVENews website have since been deleted and mysteriously neither the article or his site are even recognized by the Archive.org Wayback Machine. If anyone is able to find that piece in its entirety please send it to me. David Wozney's original article and website have also mysteriously been deleted but I was able to find a saved copy and am making this video to preserve it for posterity. If anyone watching this has not already seen my documentary "Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked," please stop this video and watch that one first here:
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0
Note: The author of this piece was a literalist Christian and young-Earth creationist. I do not personally hold these beliefs but wanted to present the article in its entirety regardless.
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Evolution and Dinosaurs Debunked: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DtCIp9sgiE0
Note: The author of this piece was a literalist Christian and young-Earth creationist. I do not personally hold these beliefs but wanted to present the article in its entirety regardless.
Get Connected with me!
Website: http://www.EricDubay.com
Blog: http://www.AtlanteanConspiracy.com
Forum: http://www.IFERS.123.st
Books: http://www.lulu.com/spotlight/ericdubay
Facebook: https://web.facebook.com/groups/edfes/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/ericdubaz/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/ericdubay
SoundCloud: https://soundcloud.com/eric-dubay/
Mewe: https://mewe.com/i/ericdubay
Minds: https://www.minds.com/EricDubay
Gab: https://gab.ai/Eric-Dubay
Goodreads: https://www.goodreads.com/ericdubay
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/c/flateartheric
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@EricDubay:c
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/TCgwKoAf3Y9z/
BrandNewTube: https://brandnewtube.com/@EricDubay
Rokfin: https://rokfin.com/EricDubay
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-1286253
Telegram: t.me/flatearthericdubay
Email: [email protected]
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.