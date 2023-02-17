Rightfully Divided In the Word of Truth (Pastor Charles Lawson)

Published Feb 16th 2023Wednesday (Night) Preaching: Feb 8 2023

Albeit we differ on the timing of the Rapture... Lawson is a very devout man of GOD and I like his material & the way presented.__Ezek34





Looking At the Differences in Living Under the Law of the Old Testament and in the Current Age of Grace That Started in the New Testament, With Notable Attention to the Man Picking Up Sticks on the Sabbath and How He Was Punished Under the Law. When Going Back and Forth in Reading God's Word, It Is Important to Ask: Who Is He Talking To, When Did He Say It, and What Is the Context? We Must Pray Over His Word and Seek Wisdom by Asking God.

Scripture: Isaiah 55:8-9 & Psalm 103:10

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/HTTdIuOFFTjf/

Website: http://pastorcharleslawson.org/