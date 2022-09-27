WION Climate Tracker Canada counts damage after Fiona

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WION
Sep 26, 2022 Addressing the nation, Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said that Hurricane Fiona is very powerful and dangerous. "We are seeing devastating images come out. Prince Edward Island (PEI) has experienced storm damage like they have never seen," Justin Trudeau said.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qv0vCzQdxCk