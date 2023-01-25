How could NAZIs have killed 6 million jews when there still is 66 million 100 yr old holocaust survivors.

If a jew was born at the end of WW ll, he would be 78 years old, and wouldn't remember the war at all. If you were a 20 yr old jew in 1945, you now would be 108 years old. Yet it seems, so called holocaust survivors are everywhere, millions of them. I guess 100 years from now, jews will still be claiming they are survivors. The fact is, around the clock allied bombing killed most of the jews in the German camps, and starvation, because even the nazis had little or no food. And there were no ovens for jews, just crematoriums to burn the dead to prevent diseases. Jews use the holocaust hoax to gain sympathy at a political level. Fact is, it's all lies, the jew get out of jail free card. Jews are destroying and looting the world. And you've been hypnotized, by the holocaust hoax, give us jews what we want, the holocaust, the holocaust, you are an anti Semite, the holocaust, you are getting sleepy, remember, the holocaust.

