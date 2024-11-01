Reich Gauleiter Galicia Ursula von der Lügen is upset that the EU can't catch up to Russia.

Adding, Medvedev:

Russia and Georgia have one faith and one history, and only Saakashvili is responsible for the 2008 war, Medvedev said.

"We are historical neighbors. We have one faith, one history. We have helped the Georgians many times throughout this history. Yes, there was this incident, but it is the president who is responsible for it, not someone else. NATO is a military bloc, the European Union is quite far away, not to mention the United States. And Russia is nearby," - Medvedev said in an interview with RT.

He added that Georgia knows what the “Maidan” is, how it ended for Ukraine, and that the country had become much more pragmatic, and Russia is happy about this.

There would have been no special operation if the US had been smart enough to sign a security treaty with Russia, Medvedev said in an interview with RT.

He also noted that the US will one day be destroyed by its own "principle of exclusivity" and its habit of forcing their will on everyone.

Medvedev on Georgia's law on foreign agents:

"Does the US have a law on foreign agents? Yes. It's a good law. The Russian Federation has one, but it's a bad law... Georgia adopted a law on foreign agents - it's bad, because they took something and copied it from the Russians."



