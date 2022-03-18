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Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov on Russia-US relations
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10 views • March 18, 2022
Telegram - Russian MFA. | ”Russia's FM Sergey Lavrov on Russia-US relations: Of course, the situation is unprecedented. I can’t recall anything like the frenzied policy that Washington is conducting right now. To a considerable extent, this policy is generated by Congress whose members have lost all sense of reality and are throwing all conventions to the winds. I am not even mentioning the diplomatic proprieties that have long since been abandoned.
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview (https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1804655/) with RBC TV channel, Moscow, March 16, 2022)”
(excerpt from Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s interview (https://mid.ru/en/foreign_policy/news/1804655/) with RBC TV channel, Moscow, March 16, 2022)”
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