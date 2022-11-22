EARTH SHAKING ACTIVITY 6.2 QUAKE OFF BAJA CALIFORNIA-7.0 INDONESIA-IS CERN INVOLVED?*

To Set Up An Appointment For Vedic Astrology Charts-Energy Work-Spiritual Coaching Please Email Us At Either [email protected] [email protected] Build Your Health With High Quality Supplements & Help Support EEARTS With Medicinal Foods! https://mfoods.shop/eea We Operate On A Donation Basis Services Available Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing)-Vedic Birth Chart-Spiritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong) Check Out Our Reviews & Website https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/ Please Subscribe to our Channels EEARTS https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg Evolutionary Energy Arts https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/ Rumble https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS Brighteon https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts Bitchute https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/ https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/ For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family! https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts Buy the channel a coffee 😊 https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T Please send me share your photos of unusual anomalies in sun, sky, paranormal, etc. to [email protected] Thank you so much for your support! https://watchers.news/2022/11/22/widespread-power-outages-after-very-strong-and-shallow-m7-0-earthquake-hit-solomon-islands/ https://abc7.com/earthquake-baja-california-mexico-us-geological-survey/12481747/ https://earthquake.usgs.gov/monitoring/operations/heliplot.php https://www.zerohedge.com/geopolitical/australias-rail-network-paralyzed-after-train-derailment-flooding-supply-chain-chaos https://electroverse.co/dfw-sees-earliest-ever-snowfall-federal-disaster-declared-after-unprecedented-lake-effect-snow-which-msm-blames-on-warming-climate/ https://balkaninsight.com/2022/11/21/floods-cause-six-deaths-in-montenegro-albania-serbia/# https://www.sott.net/article/474517-UKs-National-Grid-sparks-panic-by-warning-of-imminent-blackouts-but-then-cancels https://www.theguardian.com/business/2022/nov/21/uk-restaurants-bankrupt-faster-rate-covid-closures https://wattsupwiththat.com/2022/11/22/ice-age-temperatures-and-precipitation-reconstructed-from-earthworm-granules/ https://news.mit.edu/2022/earth-stabilizing-temperature-1116 https://healthsciences.ku.dk/newsfaculty-news/2022/11/mars-was-covered-by-300-metre-deep-oceans/ https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1594826861653237791 https://twitter.com/buitengebieden/status/1594386109248819203

