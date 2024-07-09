UNEXPECTED! Night hunt for Himars and NATO foreign specialists in Kherson

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Night hunting by Russian missile crews destroys Himars MLRS in Klapaya, Kherson. Russian intelligence revealed the movement of the three installations to prepared positions and 9K720 Iskander-M missile launched attacks destroying all Himars and their supporting vehicles, killing dozens of NATO foreign specialists controlling the systems.
Mirrored - MILITARY TUBE TODAY
