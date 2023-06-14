Progress in my survival garden pots MVI_2009

Happy to find that the soaked
potatoes are coming up now. I soaked them in liquid seaweed, but they took a
lot longer than the earlier unsoaked ones to come up. I think the colder
weather and their fresher status caused the delay.
