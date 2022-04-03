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17 THINGS JESUS CHRIST SAID WOULD HAPPEN BEFORE HIS [END TIMES] RETURN...AND HERE THEY ARE! [LISTED BELOW]
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897 views • April 03, 2022
'The End Times Study [Session 3]: What Jesus Said Would Happen'
Can you name any of the things that Jesus said would happen at the end of the age...including His return? My hunch is 99% of the world could NOT tell you half of the 18 things Jesus said would happen [listed below] [most of my life I could not myself]. There's one particular happening that indicates we could be getting very close...
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
What Jesus Said About End Times [Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21]
[V #’s are from Matthew]
1. Not one stone will be left on another stone at The Temple…V2
2. Many will claim to be the Messiah…and deceive many…V5
3. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars…V6
“But the end is still to come.” V6
4. Conflict between people groups and countries will increase. V7
5. There will be famines. V7
6. There will be great earthquakes and [wind] storms ["seismos"]. V7
7. There will be disease. [Luke 21:11]
“All these are the beginning of birth pains.” V8
8. Christ’s followers will be persecuted and killed--hated by all people groups. V9
9. Many of Christ’s followers will stop believing and turn on each other. V10
10. Many false prophets will appear and deceive many. V11
11. The love of many will grow cold as wickedness increases. V12
12. The Gospel will be preached to all people groups. V14
“And then the end will come.” V14
13. The abomination [the lawless one] will stand in the holy place--the temple. V15
14. There will be great distress in Jerusalem/Judea…VV16-22
15. False Christs and prophets will perform great signs and miracles, and deceive the elect. V24
16. [Note “after” in V29] There will be terrifying, catastrophic events in the heavens V29
17. On the earth, there will be roaring/tossing of the sea that will cause alarm [death from fear]. [Luke 21:25]
18. At that time…the Son of Man will come on the clouds in great power and glory! V30
Can you name any of the things that Jesus said would happen at the end of the age...including His return? My hunch is 99% of the world could NOT tell you half of the 18 things Jesus said would happen [listed below] [most of my life I could not myself]. There's one particular happening that indicates we could be getting very close...
'The End Times Study' is an online "reality TV" Bible study that will run Thursday evenings, 7:00 PM CST March 3 through May 26, 2022. This study will give an overview of Bible prophecies, and then consider present-day prophecy fulfillments that indicate this generation is likely to see Christ's second coming. Finally, there will be practical life-coaching tips on being ready spiritually, physically, socially, financially and psychologically.
For more information, please feel welcome to click here on the link https://carylifecoaching.com/theendtimesstudy
What Jesus Said About End Times [Matthew 24, Mark 13 and Luke 21]
[V #’s are from Matthew]
1. Not one stone will be left on another stone at The Temple…V2
2. Many will claim to be the Messiah…and deceive many…V5
3. You will hear of wars and rumors of wars…V6
“But the end is still to come.” V6
4. Conflict between people groups and countries will increase. V7
5. There will be famines. V7
6. There will be great earthquakes and [wind] storms ["seismos"]. V7
7. There will be disease. [Luke 21:11]
“All these are the beginning of birth pains.” V8
8. Christ’s followers will be persecuted and killed--hated by all people groups. V9
9. Many of Christ’s followers will stop believing and turn on each other. V10
10. Many false prophets will appear and deceive many. V11
11. The love of many will grow cold as wickedness increases. V12
12. The Gospel will be preached to all people groups. V14
“And then the end will come.” V14
13. The abomination [the lawless one] will stand in the holy place--the temple. V15
14. There will be great distress in Jerusalem/Judea…VV16-22
15. False Christs and prophets will perform great signs and miracles, and deceive the elect. V24
16. [Note “after” in V29] There will be terrifying, catastrophic events in the heavens V29
17. On the earth, there will be roaring/tossing of the sea that will cause alarm [death from fear]. [Luke 21:25]
18. At that time…the Son of Man will come on the clouds in great power and glory! V30
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