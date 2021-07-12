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Godsdienstgekkie Stief bedankt de overheid!
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155 views • July 12, 2021
Godsdienstwaanzinnige Stief van Bokhoven heeft het er maar moeilijk mee dat mensen zich laten vaccineren.
Stief zelf is een broekenpoeperd die bang is voor prikjes en omdat dit natuurlijk een beetje moeilijk is om toe te geven maakt hij een grappig bedoeld filmpje waarin hij de overheid bedankt. Dat is dan wel weer leuk van gekkie Stief.
Stief zelf is een broekenpoeperd die bang is voor prikjes en omdat dit natuurlijk een beetje moeilijk is om toe te geven maakt hij een grappig bedoeld filmpje waarin hij de overheid bedankt. Dat is dan wel weer leuk van gekkie Stief.
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