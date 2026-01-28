Narco Rubio is currently testifying in Congress making all sorts of excuses for the kidnapping of Nicolas Maduro and his wife.

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro was supposed to leave his post. The US had no other choice due to the need to put an end to the influence of Russia and China in the republic, said Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

"We wanted to weaken Iranian, Russian or Chinese influence in this country. None of this would have been possible as long as Maduro remained in power," he said at a hearing in the US Senate Foreign Affairs Committee.

According to Rubio, "this was one of the options available to the president after all other ways of removing this person from the political scene had been exhausted." He was just a huge hindrance to us.

Also, the US allows the conduct of a "preventive military operation" against Iran and will build up forces in the Middle East, Rubio stated.



