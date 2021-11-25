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The Great Reset BEGINS! - Turkey's Economy COLLAPSES! - WE Are Next!
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10401 views • November 25, 2021
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Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the Turkish economy as they face hyperinflation after years of massive central planning.
Previously, Turkey was bailed out by China. This time Turkey could simply become China. With massive spending and massive levels of printing, there was never any doubt that Turkey would become one of the first countries in the world to see a massive collapse scenario take place as the global order moves into the Special Drawing Rights at the IMF. While Turkey is one of the first to fall as we had previously predicted years ago, most other countries are next.
Eventually, we will see a complete collapse of the US economy as inflation completely takes over and most basic items become unaffordable. The US after all did print 25% of all currency in existence just last year. The notion of that inflation being transitory or short lived is another level of blithering insanity.
This is the beginning of the Great Reset and the global economic takeover. Will we protect ourselves?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
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World Alternative Media
2021
http://wamsurvival.com/
BUY the new book "Controlled Demolition Of The American Empire" HERE:
https://dollarvigilante.com/book
See the Dollar Vigilante's NOVEMBER ISSUE HERE:
https://t.co/bDzYAUfaiK?amp=1
DOWNLOAD Ed Bugos' latest free special report HERE:
https://cdn.dollarvigilante.com/ed-bugos-pick
GET YOUR APRICOT SEEDS at the life-saving Richardson Nutritional Center HERE:
https://rncstore.com/r?id=bg8qc1
OUR GOGETFUNDING CAMPAIGN:
https://gogetfunding.com/help-keep-wam-alive/
Josh Sigurdson reports on the collapse of the Turkish economy as they face hyperinflation after years of massive central planning.
Previously, Turkey was bailed out by China. This time Turkey could simply become China. With massive spending and massive levels of printing, there was never any doubt that Turkey would become one of the first countries in the world to see a massive collapse scenario take place as the global order moves into the Special Drawing Rights at the IMF. While Turkey is one of the first to fall as we had previously predicted years ago, most other countries are next.
Eventually, we will see a complete collapse of the US economy as inflation completely takes over and most basic items become unaffordable. The US after all did print 25% of all currency in existence just last year. The notion of that inflation being transitory or short lived is another level of blithering insanity.
This is the beginning of the Great Reset and the global economic takeover. Will we protect ourselves?
Stay tuned for more from WAM!
JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER HERE:
https://www.iambanned.com/
JOIN our Telegram Group HERE:
https://t.me/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US On BitChute:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gzFCj8AuSWgp/
JOIN US On Flote:
https://flote.app/JoshSigurdson
JOIN US On Odysee (formerly LBRY) HERE:
https://odysee.com/@WAM:0
BUY WAM NFTs HERE:
https://rarible.com/worldalternativemedia
JOIN US on Rumble Here:
https://rumble.com/c/c-312314
FIND WAM MERCHANDISE HERE:
https://teespring.com/stores/world-alternative-media
FIND OUR CoinTree page here:
https://cointr.ee/joshsigurdson
JOIN US on SubscribeStar here:
https://www.subscribestar.com/world-alternative-media
We will soon be doing subscriber only content!
LIKE us on Facebook here:
https://www.facebook.com/LibertyShallPrevail/
Follow us on Twitter here:
https://twitter.com/WorldAltMedia
DONATE PAYPAL HERE:
[email protected]
Help keep independent media alive!
Pledge here! Just a dollar a month can help us alive!
https://www.patreon.com/user?u=2652072&;ty=h&u=2652072
BITCOIN ADDRESS:
18d1WEnYYhBRgZVbeyLr6UfiJhrQygcgNU
World Alternative Media
2021
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