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Heavy Gunfire near the borders of Venezuela & Colombia!
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365 views • February 16, 2020
Footage from Boca de Grita in Venezuela on the Colombian border. Street clashes between an unknown group and the Venezuelan military!! And other the Colombian side the Colombian military are getting into a heavy gun fire with an unknown group!!
#Colombia #Venezuela
#Colombia #Venezuela
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