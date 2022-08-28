The Book of Genesis, Chapters 37-41, KJV Joseph in Egypt, Famine in the Land

Genesis chapters 37 through 42. Joseph, Israel's youngest son is resented by his brothers because he-Joseph-is Israel's favorite. In jealousy they sell him to the Ishmeelites, who in turn sell him to a prominent Egyptian, Potiphar. There God blesses Joseph and eventually by God's hand Joseph is second only to Pharoah in all of Egypt and Joseph (the next of the Biblical preppers) counsels Pharoah through 7 years of plenty and the following 7 years of famine. Satan attacks the land with famine, which God foreknew, and made a plan for the survival of Israel and the patriarchs, as well as preparing the way for His salvation plan for His People, which foreshadows His salvation plan for all mankind, AS WELL AS protects the seedline through which our Redeemer shall come. Thank you for watching and God bless you.