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Apostolic Revelation For China
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101 views • June 16, 2021
The Bible shows that China fulfills a unique role in the Last Days. In the time of Christ's return, the people of China are given a powerful opportunity to reflect God's glory to the world. This revelation will finally heal the disagreement between the People's Republic of China and the underground Christian communities, and complete the Heavenly Mandate.
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Email: [email protected]
Website: https://lordrayel.org
Buy The Return of Christ book:
https://www.amazon.com/dp/B084DJBNVJ
https://www.smashwords.com/books/view...
☟SONGS FEATURED IN THIS VIDEO☟
- Cathedral Ambience - David Renda (FesliyanStudios)
☟PLEASE DONATE☟
Please Send donations by manually clicking on the send button inside your PayPal account. In the process, you will be asked if you are sending it for goods or to someone you trust. You need to select the option for friends and family. If you do not send it in this way, the payment may have to be returned.
PayPal Email: [email protected]
☟ALSO VISIT!☟
http://LordRayEl.org
https://www.facebook.com/groups/ICoLR/
https://vk.com/congregation_of_lord_r...
☟ FOLLOW US! ☟
Official Website: https://sanctuaryinterfaith.org/
Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/SanctuaryInt...
Twitter: https://twitter.com/Sanctuary_RayEl
VK: https://vk.com/sanctuaryinterfaith
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