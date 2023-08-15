He was very small, poisoned and the chance of survival was almost zero

Pitiful Animal





August 14, 2023





I found this dog 4 days ago in a state of dehydration and poisoning.

He was Vela, very small, weighing only 1.8 kg

His body was full of parasites

Vela didn't get up and his mouth kept flowing.

The tests gave bad results

The doctors said he was very thin, with only bones and skin.

Therefore, the treatment of Vela was many times more difficult than with other dogs.

But not without the opportunity, they were trying to seize it.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=46Xd9B5DsJg